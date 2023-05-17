Source: Zim, Rwanda seal 3 more deals | The Herald (Local News)

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni (right) and Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Vincent Biruta exchange documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Women Empowerment in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and Rwanda’s bilateral relations yesterday, reached new heights with the signing of three additional Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) as the two nations cemented relations on a wide-range of socio-economic issues.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development; women affairs and housing development at a ceremony that marked the end of the second session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC).

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and other two cabinet Ministers led the Zimbabwean delegation and signed on behalf of the Government while Rwanda was represented by its foreign affairs Minister Dr Vincent Biruta who is a special envoy of Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Dr Shava on behalf of the Ministry of Higher Education signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Sithembiso Nyoni signed the MoU on women empowerment while National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe signed the MoU on sustainable, affordable, functional, low to medium cost housing and new building technologies, which corroborated the growing partnership between the two countries in these sectors.

In his remarks, Minister Shava said it was important that the two countries ensure the implementation of the agreements.

“You will agree with me, Honourable Minister, that, without the real work on the ground, MoUs and Agreements are just empty commitments on a modest piece of paper.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we must be prepared to work flat out to ensure their full implementation,” he said.

This comes after President Paul Kagame’s recent trip to Victoria Falls, where he participated in the 6th Edition of the Transform Africa Summit alongside his colleague, President Mnangagwa, and other African Heads of State.

Minister Shava also acknowledged the solid bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Rwanda since the inception of the Second Republic.

“This explains why these relations have received greater expression from the exchange of visits at the highest level.

“I am sure you will agree with me that our relations are much deeper than before as a result of the stewardship of our two visionary Heads of State.

“This explains why these relations have received greater expression from the exchange of visits at the highest level.”

Dr Vincent Biruta described the existing economic partnership as one of the most outstanding areas notable areas of cooperation.

“Trade relations have deep roots and the potential for ever-greater expansion. Both our counties urgently need to enhance trade and economic cooperation in line with the cordial relations our countries enjoy.

He also pledged to continue working closely with Zimbabwe in various sectors of the two countries’ economies.

“Indeed, our countries continue to collaborate in various sectors such as energy, tourism and infrastructure development among others.

“Joint ventures and partnerships in these areas have the potential to significantly grow our economies, create jobs and improve livelihoods.”

He also said that he was looking forward to further cementing two countries’ relationship by signing additional bilateral agreements.