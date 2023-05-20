Source: Zim safe, ripe for investment and ready for credible elections | The Herald (Local News)

Vice President Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere in Geneva, Switzerland

Zimbabwe is peaceful, ready to hold free and fair elections in which the ruling Zanu PF party is poised to romp to victory and continue fostering private sector led economic growth and those in the diplomatic missions should up the ante in promoting the country, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Vice President Chiwenga said this when he met and briefed the Zimbabwe mission to Switzerland and officials in his delegation to the 76th edition of the World Health Assembly (WHA76) earlier today.

Vice President Chiwenga is here for the World Health Organisation (WHO) premier decision-making organ bringing together all member states of the organisation whose main function is to draw the organisation’s policies as well as supervising their effective implementation by the Director-General and his executive.

Ahead of the resumption of his program which will see him, over and above attending to WHA official business, also meeting other health sector leading players such as funders and United Nations affiliates, VP Chiwenga engaged the Zimbabwean delegation to makesure they are up to speed on what is expected of them by President Mnangagwa.

On the political aspect of his brief, VP Chiwenga said the country remains peaceful and ready for a general election later this year on a date to be announced by the President.

“The country is peaceful,” said VP Chiwenga, “We are going to hold harmonised elections this year. The President, His Excellency Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa will proclaim the date of the harmonised elections soon, in terms of the constitution.

“Government and the ruling party, Zanu PF, are clear that we should build our country on our own, with those who want to work with us joining as we go.

“We are encouraged that more than 3 million eligible voters participated in the Zanu PF primary elections out of the 6 million registered voters,” he said.

He also told the mission on the progress that the country continues to register under the leadership of President Mnangagwa particularly the re-engagement drive which has seen previously sour relations thawing.

On the economy he also highlighted the success made as the country journeys towards an empowered upper-middle income economy as envisioned by The President.

He also pointed several opportunities open for investment particularly in mining, agriculture, tourism and the manufacturing sector.

“We are happy that investors are increasingly regaining confidence in our country’s policy initiatives and the subsequent conducive economic environment obtaining in the country,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The economy is registering positive growth. This is the time for you and me to build our country together. As the President would say, brick by brick, stone upon stone,” he said.