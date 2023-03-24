Source: Zim takes over ADPA chair | The Herald (Top Stories)

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando will lead the bloc comprising countries that mine and produce diamond in Africa for the next one year.

Leonard Ncube–Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE has officially assumed the chairmanship of the 19-member African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), taking over from Tanzania.

Outgoing ADPA chair and Tanzania Minister of Minerals, Mr Doto Bikero, chaired the grouping in 2022 and was deputised by Minister Chitando who is now chair.

Minister Chitando assumed the top role at the ADPA 8th Ordinary Meeting of Experts and the Meeting of the Council of Ministers, which ended here yesterday.

The occasion, which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa, coincided with the finalisation of the appointment of the ADPA executive secretariat and the adoption of the ADPA core documents, developments that are key to the future of the organisation.

Minister Chitando in his remarks said Zimbabwe will take over from where Tanzania left in terms of programme towards the success and development of diamond mining in Africa.

“As the incoming ADPA chair in 2023 we are looking forward to continue the work that has been done in the ADPA. We are thankful to Tanzania for the work that they have carried out during the course of their tenure” he said.

“It’s my gratitude to welcome you all to the African Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) 8th Ordinary Meeting of Experts and the Meeting of the Council of Ministers. This is the second time we are hosting the ADPA after the Extraordinary Meeting that was held in April 2022.”

The adoption of the ADPA core documents as well as the appointment of the ADPA Executive Secretariat will enable the organisation to execute its mandate fully, the minister added.

He commended ADPA members and observers in continuing the work of the regional body during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Chitando said the Zimbabwean diamond sector is one of the fastest growing industries as the country targets nearly seven million carats by the end of 2023.

Already there are exploration activities ongoing amid indications of positive results, which will further play a role in the future growth of the sector.

As a strategic mineral, diamonds are playing a key role in the growth of the Zimbabwean economy, targeted to contribute US$1 billion of the total US$12 billion mining industry targeted this year.

Minister Chitando said the diamond sector should evolve with the changes in the global landscape.

He challenged member states to play a key role in ensuring that African states are not left behind as demands for sustainably sourced minerals continues to take centre stage.

“With at least 75 percent of diamonds mined in Africa, sustainable mining practices will have a greater impact within the continent. It is our hope that the ADPA plays a role in the implementation of FRAME 7 on Supporting Principles for Responsible Diamond Sourcing as Best Practices,” said the minister.

“This will ensure that African diamonds meet the demands of consumers of today for sustainably sourced diamonds,’ said Minister Chitando.

Minister Bikero said he had high hopes in the leadership of Zimbabwe.

“With the new team, ADPA will be able to work closer to the member states for the growth of diamond mining. We should not work in isolation so as to benefit our people in Africa,” he said.

“We expect Zimbabwe to continue with the programming and I have trust in the hard work of the incoming chair.”

Minister Bikero appealed to member states to pay up their membership fees and to approve the new membership fee framework.

Speaking virtually, World Diamond Council president Mr Edward Usher said Zimbabwe had assumed critical roles as ADPA chair and chair of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and the success of the two organisations now lies with the country.

He said the KPCS was developed as a mechanism that ultimately would protect the lives of innocent people living within or in close proximity to diamond-producing areas beset by conflict.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said it was important to take cognisance of the impact of mining in the province, which has grown since the coming in of the Second Republic.