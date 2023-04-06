Source: Zim takes strong stance on human trafficking | The Herald (Local News)

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga officially launches the Zimbabwe Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action assisted by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and United Nations Resident Co-ordinator Mr Edward Kallon in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Legislation dealing with the crime of human trafficking in all aspects has been slated for an overhaul to make it all-encompassing to include the act itself and close emerging legal loopholes in line with the strong stance that Zimbabwe has adopted against the criminal activity.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday spoke at the launch of the 2023-2028 Zimbabwe anti-trafficking in persons National Plan of Action (NAPLAC) which marks the country’s commitment to pulling out all stops to halt human trafficking.

In his keynote address, he said the definition of the crime as it was captured in the law was limiting and had potential to fail to pin down perpetrators.

The strong stance being taken by Zimbabwe is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s thrust on rapidly improving the citizenry’s life and welfare, with human trafficking not just wrong, but also dehumanising and emotionally torturing victims and their families.

The new plan builds on the first National Plan of Action against trafficking in persons which was launched in 2016.

Zimbabwe now joins pace-setting anti-human trafficking countries to draw up a detailed blueprint that will drive the country’s response.

The country has always maintained a strong stance against human trafficking and has on several occasions moved in to deploy resources to rescue victims, as well as successfully prosecute at least some of the perpetrators.

The move to review the law definition of the crime of trafficking in persons is in line with best international practices and will go a long way in assisting the conviction of perpetrators.

To date, there have been six convictions of human traffickers in Zimbabwe, with some cases still before the courts.

Last year, there were 69 cases involving 139 victims recorded and seven people have since been arrested, with one of the accused sentenced to 70 years in jail.

“It has since been noted that our law’s definition of the crime of trafficking in persons needs to be reviewed to make it consistent with current best international standards,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Efforts, are, therefore, being made to amend the definition such that it includes all the elements of the crime namely; the act, the means and the purpose.

“Trafficking in persons is a real and present danger. Hence, we need clear and robust institutional arrangements to deal with this scourge as part of the regional and global family.

“Our trafficking in persons’ National Plan of Action, was, therefore, crafted to guide on how we tackle this challenge.

“This crime strips an individual of all their dignity, their self-worth and their confidence,” he said. “In 2016, lured by false job promises, a significant number of Zimbabwean women were trafficked to Kuwait. When the plight of these 213 citizens reached us, the Government facilitated their repatriation and brought them back home to safety.

“In 2022, the country witnessed a new unfortunate trend, where our young women were being lured to travel to Oman, again on lucrative job offers. The working conditions that we learnt they were subsequently being subjected to, clearly pointed to the crime of trafficking in persons and again, we reacted.”

VP Chiwenga said Government, through the Anti-Trafficking Inter-Ministerial Committee, worked expeditiously to facilitate and secure the repatriation of more than 130 citizens and put in place a programme for medical and psycho-social support for the victims and their families.

“Our vision is that by 2030, as the country attains the upper middle-income status, and improved quality of life with better jobs, as well as increased incomes, our country will not be an attractive source and haven for perpetrators of human traffickers,” said VP Chiwenga.

The United Nations congratulated Zimbabwe for launching the Anti-Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action 2023-2028.

“The United Nations Family in Zimbabwe recognises the efforts that have been made by the Government of Zimbabwe — at policy, legal and institutional levels — to fight human trafficking,” said Ambassador Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to reiterate that the UN will continue to support the Government of Zimbabwe through strengthening technical cooperation to enhance the fight against human trafficking while working towards addressing the root causes of human trafficking.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps to strengthen the legislative framework on trafficking in persons, raise awareness on these crimes, and develop new institutions to tackle them.”

Lack of awareness in the fight against human trafficking has been flagged and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said her ministry will pull all stops to raise awareness so that people made informed decisions.

“It is important that we join hands in fighting against the trafficking in persons by verifying the integrity and authenticity of vacancies and terms offered by foreign employment with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said: “The need for a focused well-coordinated response led to the establishment of an Anti-Trafficking Inter-Ministerial Committee in line with the Trafficking in Persons Act.

“As such, the ATMIC comprises of various Government ministries, departments and agencies and is chaired by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.”