Source: Zim taps into Egyptian industry expertise | The Herald (Local News)

Dr Tinashe Manzungu

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s engineering and construction industry is set to tap into world cutting edge expertise with former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Dr Tinashe Manzungu set to partake at the International Manufacturing Convention and Exhibition (IMCE) in Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended last year’s event and is this year scheduled to partake in the convention that brings together construction industry players from all over the world to share experiences with their Egyptian counterparts under the banner of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI).

Egypt’s has over the years seen its engineering and construction industry growing in stature having embarked on the construction of new cities across the country and Zimbabwe, which is experiencing a boom in infrastructure development under the Second Republic has shown eagerness to share experiences with their Egyptian colleagues.

“I am very pleased to be invited to such a very important international convention that brings together world leading international players in the construction industry,” said Dr Manzungu.

“The President has set the economy on massive infrastructure development and a number of projects are taking shape all around the country and we still expect more to come.

“As players in the industry, it gives us energy and zeal to excel when we get a chance to participate at such very high-level discussions.

“I will participate in one of the convention’s panels under the theme: ‘Strengthening Cooperation with the Arab, African Euro Mediterranean, Regional and International Economic Clusters.’ I will also partake in exchanges in search for partnerships and these will focus on the fields of engineering, building materials, real estate development and petroleum and mining.

“I am sure with the thrust we have now where Government is prioritising the participation of local companies in infrastructure projects as well as participation in such fora, we can only see exponential growth in the sector,” he said.

Egypt has successfully built a new national capital city and is in the process of delivering 21 new cities as part of its grand strategy to decongest its existing cities.

Experiences from these projects have polished their expertise to world class standards.