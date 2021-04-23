Source: Zim targets herd immunity by year end | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa, his deputy Dr Constantino Chiwenga (left), Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima (red tie) and other guests listen to Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro during a tour of Kwekwe General Hospital yesterday.

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

Zimbabwe aims to achieve the 10 million herd immunity by year-end, with over 300 000 people so far receiving their first Covid-19 vaccination doses, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said this yesterday at the Midlands provincial Covid-19 vaccination rollout launch at Kwekwe General Hospital.

“I am happy with our vaccination programmes throughout the country which have seen 300 000 people having received their first doses so far.

“Our target is to reach what we call herd immunity by year end as we seek to get back to normal life after the devastating effects of the Covid-19,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the increase in the number of people getting their jabs came after President Mnangagwa got his first shot last month in Victoria Falls.

He said people should be more encouraged after the President took his second jab in public.

VP Chiwenga said the Government was determined to fight the deadly pandemic and urged every citizen to take part in the fight by getting vaccinated.

“We are very blessed as a nation that we have a listening President who leads from the front.

“The President publicly had his first dose in Victoria Falls and today (yesterday) he is getting another shot.

“I have also received my first and second jabs and this is clear testimony how the Government is taking this programme seriously as we seek to reach herd immunity,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the Government was in the process of procuring more vaccines as the country moves towards public health security.

“We are grateful to the vaccine donations we received from China, Russia and India, but we are procuring more vaccines.

“The aim is to reach herd immunity before the end of this year. This is crucial towards public health security.

“We want to open our economy, so vaccines are the panacea to this,” he said.

China has already delivered 400 000 vaccines it donated while India has delivered 35 000 vaccines out of the donation of 75 000 vaccines.

He warned against complacency in observing Covid-19 World Health Organisation guidelines saying this could trigger another infection wave.

“Let me remind you that we should continue to put on our masks properly covering both the mouth and the nose. Masks are no necklaces,” he said.