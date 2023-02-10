Source: Zim to explore agric openings in E Guinea | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa and his Equatorial Guinea counterpart President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo being shown a map during a tour of the City of Djibloho yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Kudzanai Sharara recently in MALABO, Equatorial Guinea

Zimbabwe is ready to explore agricultural opportunities in Equatorial Guinea, with President Mnangagwa pledging to send Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, to the West African country to discuss how the two countries can assist each other.

President Mnangagwa, who was in Equatorial Guinea for a three-day State visit at the invitation of host President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, returned home yesterday.

Speaking at the farewell meeting between the two leaders in the City of Djibloho before heading home, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has a huge appetite to grow agricultural products in the West African country.

He jokingly said he had to caution his delegation for showing keen interest in working with Equatorial Guinea to grow its agriculture sector.

“I warned them not to be colonialists. They have very huge appetite to grow agricultural products in this country.

“I said be careful, my brother might think you want to be colonialists,” joked President Mnangagwa.

Agriculture accounts for only about 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Equatorial Guinea, reflecting the petroleum industry’s dominance.

The agricultural land area is approximately 284 000 hectares, accounting for approximately 10 percent of the total country area.

Around 180 000 hectares are dedicated to the cultivation of staple foods such as cassava, sweet potatoes, plantains, groundnuts, and bananas, while the remainder is dedicated to permanent crops and cash crops (cocoa, coffee, coconut and fruit trees).

Other imported staple foods include chicken meat, wheat flour and rice.

“I would want my Minister of Agriculture to come here and discuss with his counterpart and see how they can assist each other because we see vast lands here, and its green. Now in Zimbabwe when we see that then the appetite goes up,” said the President.

He said Zimbabwe now boasts its own nano-satellite ZIMSAT-1, to help collect data and boost agriculture.

“We in Zimbabwe have some capacity in geospatial survey where we use satellite to look at the ground and see where things can be grown.

“Our Minister of Agriculture will contact his counterpart here and then they can discuss the mode of cooperation,” he promised.

President Mnangagwa also spoke about the construction projects taking place in the West African country, including the building of Djibloho, a new city.

“Looking at the infrastructure you have made speaks volumes of your vision. You are going to leave a legacy most leaders will not be able to do.

“We have learnt a lot from what you are doing and we wish that your vision is actualised, especially in the construction of the town you want to build,” said President Mnangagwa.

In response, President Mbasogo said the relationship between the two countries dates back several years, with the major highlight being the role played by Zimbabwe in foiling a coup d’etat attempt in 2004, which was plotted by Simon Mann and his contingent of mercenaries.

The two countries have maintained strong relations since then.

“We cannot forget about Zimbabwe, especially the late President Mugabe, who foiled the coup d’etat,” he said.

“For that reason, the people of Equatorial Guinea, will always be grateful to the people of Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe saved Equatorial Guinea from that catastrophic mercenary d’etat.”

President Mbasogo also spoke about the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe and said it is impossible for President Mnangagwa to lose elections.

“You cannot be the President in power and lose elections. You have to work very hard,” he said.

Another highlight of the State visit saw President Mnangagwa being given the key to the City of Mongomo, a town in the province of Wele-Nzas on mainland Equatorial Guinea, on the eastern border, roughly 1km west of Gabon’s Woleu-Ntem Province.

The Key to the City is an honour bestowed by a city upon esteemed residents and visitors.