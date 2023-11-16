Source: Zim woman lands top WHO post | The Herald (Local News)

Ms Chipo Mpemba

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

A Zimbabwean woman, Ms Chipo Mpemba, has been appointed co-chair of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Commission on Social Connection.

The Commission will have its secretariat housed at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and will run for three years. Its members are drawn from various institutions. The seven-member Commission was appointed by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyusus.

It will be co-chaired by Commissioner Mpemba, who is also serving as the youngest co-chair in a WHO Commission and currently the youngest diplomat in the African Union chairperson’s cabinet alongside Dr Vivek Muphy, who served as the 19th surgeon-general under former United States President Barack Obama.

Dr Murphy is serving as the 21st surgeon-general of the United States.

Speaking during the e-launch, Comm Mpemba said social isolation knows no age boundaries, impacting one in four older individuals globally and five to 15 percent of adolescents.

“As the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy, I have seen this first-hand, how young people, the innovators of our society, have grappled with the lack of social connection,” she said. “Despite increased digital activity, some have turned to online platforms to alleviate disconnection, revealing a complex interplay between technology and genuine human connection.”

Comm Mpemba said continents such as Africa, where the majority of the population comprises young people, face multiple challenges from displacement to unemployment and the struggle to remain socially connected intensifies. She said digital spaces, while offering refuge for some, also present limitations on authentic human connectedness, highlighting the intricate relationship between social ties and societal well-being.

“Let us translate ubuntu into action globally, connecting more, bridging gaps and eliminating loneliness to cultivate meaningful social ties,” she said.

“The time has come to harness the power of connection for comprehensive well-being. I am honoured to be part of a Commission dedicated to delivering global solutions for social connection as a catalyst for development.”

Other Commissions are; Japanese Minister in Charge of Loneliness and Isolation Ms Ayuko Kato, Sweden Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health Mr Jakob Forssmed and former Kenya Health Minister Dr Cleopa Mailu.

The list also includes Advocate Haben Girma, a US disability rights advocate and Dr Karen DeSalvo, US chief health officer.