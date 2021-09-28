Source: Zimbabwe and Rwanda sign five MOUs | Herald Africa

Minister Shava signs the MOU on Agriculture and Livestock Development with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta

From Victoria Ruzvidzo in Kigali, Rwanda

Zimbabwe and Rwanda have signed five MOUs set to transform economic relations between the two countries.

These are in Information and Communication Technology and E-Government, Agriculture and Livestock Development, Tourism and Business Events, Environment and climate Change and another between the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister and head of Zimbabwe delegation Fredrick Shava signed two MOUs on ICT and Agriculture with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta, while Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and The Rwanda Development Board deputy chief executive officer Zephanie Niyonkuru signed the Tourism MOU.

The Environment and Climate Change MOU was signed by Minister Ndlovu and Rwandan Minister of Environment Dr Jean d’Arc Mujawamariya.

CZI vice president Mr Mucha Mkanganwi and Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation chairperson signed a Memorandum to cement relations between the two.

In his keynote speech, Dr Shava said the MOUs would expedite business transactions between the two countries. He had earlier lamented the low trade and investment levels between Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

” The signing of these MOUs is not the end but a major milestone which marks the beginning of a long journey to work together for both our countries.

“We have a responsibility and duty to improve the figures (trade and investment) between the two countries so that we come up with meaningful trade, ” said Minister Shava.

At least 100 Government and business executives from Zimbabwe are attending the conference whose theme is :Explore, Invest, Export.

The conference dovetails with the Second Republic’s Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra and Government’s thrust to consolidate economic diplomacy with key countries and institutions.

The conference ends on Thursday.