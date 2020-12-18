Source: Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association introduces COVID19 test promotion | Newsday (News)

The Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) has introduced a COVID-19 testing promotion that will see its members paying USD$15 during the festive season, the organisation’s president, Killer Zivhu has confirmed.

ZCBTA is a non governmental organisation that represents the interests of cross border traders in Zimbabwe. It was formed in 2000 and has over 7000 members. ZCBTA also houses the secretariat of the Southern Africa Cross Border Traders Association (SACBTA).

Zivhu said the promotion is a development initiative which is introduced to console cross border traders who are facing challenges in accessing and affording COVID-19 tests.

“All cross broader traders in Zimbabwe, we have a promotion for you in which you can get tested for Covid-19 clearance certificate at UD$15 during this festive season,” he said.