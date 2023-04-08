Source: Zimbabwe investigates 11 Cholera cases | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE is investigating 11 new suspected cholera cases that were detected during the past 24 hours with statistics showing that admissions are at 22.

The new cases were reported from Beitbridge (five), Mutare City (four) and Mutare Rural (two).

As of Wednesday, 22 cases were hospitalised at Beitbridge District Hospital (10), Chimanimani District (two ), Mutasa (one), Mutare Rural (two) Mutare District (six) and Bikita District (one).

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other. Since the outbreak, a cumulative total of 353 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, 5 suspected cholera deaths and 68 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.