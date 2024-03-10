Source: Zimbabwe, Lativia upscale relations | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Latvia have agreed to strengthen economic, trade and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

This came out during Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda’s visit to Latvia, where he met the country’s President Edgars Rinkevics on Friday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed wide-ranging issues, including economics and trade, politics and conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In his remarks during the meeting, Advocate Mudenda expressed utmost gratitude for the support that Latvia rendered to Zimbabwe and its freedom fighters during the liberation struggle.

He said his visit to the Baltic state will have a positive impact on the people of Zimbabwe.

President Rinkevics said his country enjoys cordial relations with Zimbabwe and is keenly interested in accelerating political, economic and trade relations between Zimbabwe and Latvia.

He commended Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Sweden Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who also covers Latvia, for her spirited efforts in accelerating the establishment of warm relations.

On Wednesday, Advocate Mudenda met the Speaker of Parliament for Latvia, Ms Daiga Mierian, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Speaking after the meeting, Advocate Mudenda said: “The two sides agreed on the potential of strengthening economic, trade and people-to-people relations between Zimbabwe and Latvia, and by extension between the two legislatures.

“It was resolved that modalities be put in place for the establishment of a parliamentary friendship association that will guide the relations between the two legislatures.”

“I am confident that the benchmarking visit will have a positive impact on Zimbabwe as Parliament strives to strengthen the legislative processes for the benefit of the people.”

Advocate Mudenda said while he appreciates Latvia’s perspective on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zimbabwe’s position is that there is need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

“In this context, I support the establishment of the IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) Taskforce on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the African Union’s initiative for a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament also met several other Latvia government officials to discuss climate change, renewable energy, agriculture, and information and communication technology, among other issues.

The Latvia visit was part of Advocate Mudenda’s benchmarking tours to Nordic and Baltic countries (Sweden, Latvia and Finland).