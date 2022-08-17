Source: Zimbabwe launches Chevening alumni association | Herald (Top Stories)

Ambassador Robinson

Herald Reporter

The Chevening scholarship remains the strongest commitment by the UK government in nurturing leaders of tomorrow, the British ambassador to Zimbabwe has said.

Speaking last night in Harare at a reception for the Chevening alumni where the association was officially launched, British Ambassador Melanie Robinson said:

“As you know, the Chevening fellowship is such strong commitment by the UK government to the leaders, bright minds of the future all over the world and nowhere more than here in Zimbabwe. It’s a signal of our commitment to finding the brightest and the best, which is all of you, sending to UK to learn something and then bring that knowledge back to Zimbabwe and be superstars here.

“We are so proud of this programme and all of you who have participated in it. We are proud that we also have business people here with us to explore opportunities.”

Ambassador Robinson also welcomed the inaugural group of the Chevening African Media Freedom Fellowship group who recently returned from the UK.

She said the association would provide a platform for further collaboration, networking and exploration of new opportunities for the Chevening alumni.

The association will be chaired by Ms Musa Mbedzi and deputised by Ms Tafadzwa Machirori.