Zimbabwe, Mozambique sign landmark energy deal

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE and Mozambique have signed a ground-breaking deal to boost cooperation in the energy sector, a move set to reshape energy supply and infrastructure in southern Africa.

The agreement, which is expected to increase Zimbabwe’s fuel imports to 5 billion litres from 3 billion annually through the pipeline from Mozambique, was signed yesterday in Maputo by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo and his Mozambican counterpart Estêvo Pale.

The MoU paves the way for deeper collaboration in electricity, petroleum and renewable energy, signalling a new era of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“This is a historic moment for both countries,” said Minister Moyo.

“Our technical teams have worked tirelessly to ensure this partnership explores every possible area of energy collaboration. This MoU is not just a piece of paper, it is a pathway to real, transformative development.”

The agreement also outlines cooperation in petroleum product trade, infrastructure utilisation, natural gas investment, and projects related to power generation, trading and transmission.

With longstanding historical ties dating back to the liberation struggle, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are building on their shared legacy to pursue joint infrastructure projects that will promote energy efficiency, sustainability and biofuels.

“This is not just about power generation,” said Minister Pale.

“It is about empowering our people, strengthening our economies and creating a sustainable energy future together.”

Statistics show that in 2023, Zimbabwe imported US$69,2 million worth of electricity from Mozambique, representing a significant portion of the country’s total electricity imports.

The figure places Mozambique as the second largest electricity supplier to Zimbabwe after South Africa.

Last year, Zimbabwe’s total imports from Mozambique amounted to US$403,95 million, with US$74,95 million specifically for electrical energy.

The primary electricity supplier in Mozambique is Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) and Hidroeléctrica de Cabora Bassa (Hidroeléctrica).

As Southern Africa grapples with energy challenges, this partnership could serve as a model for cross-border cooperation, drawing investment and innovation to a critical sector.

Energy commentators say if implemented effectively, the Zimbabwe-Mozambique energy alliance could be a turning point not only for bilateral relations but for the region’s energy future.

Minister Moyo was in Maputo for the two-day Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition, which was also attended by representatives from Malawi.

The conference, which is private sector sponsored, was officially opened by Mozambician President Daniel Chapo.

The conference explored the policy, risk mitigation plans and strategies to address new geopolitical environments.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial relations which date back to the days of the liberation struggle when Maputo elected to suspend its independence celebrations in 1975 to host it’s neighbour’s freedom fighters.

Recently, a sizable business delegation from Mozambique was in Bulawayo for the 65TH Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

President Chapo, who was sworn in as Mozambique leader in January, was the guest of honour at ZITF, underlining solid relations between the two countries.

