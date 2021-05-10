Source: Zimbabwe part of the Kazungula rail-road bridge Masisi | Herald Africa

Fungi Kwaramba in Kazungula, Zambia

Botswana President Masisi has revealed that Zimbabwe is now part of the multi-million Kazungula rail-road bridge.

Speaking at the official opening of the state of the art bridge, which also includes a one stop border post, Mr Masisi said the carriageway will enhance trade and cooperation among SADC nations.

“I am happy to note that the Republic of Zimbabwe and ourselves with Zambia have agreed in principle to be a partner in this project and our officials are working and will work increasingly faster and harder to complete the remaining works for Zimbabwe,” he said.