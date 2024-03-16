Source: Zimbabwe records 1 200pc surge in rice consumption | The Herald (Local News)

Dr Anxious Masuka

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Zimbabweans are now eating 12-times as much rice as a decade ago as consumption rose from 10 000 tonnes a year to 120 000 tonnes.

According to the recently adopted report on the preliminary food security outlook for April this year to March next year, presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, the country is now consuming an average of 10 000 tonnes a month.

Potato consumption is also on the increase with an estimated production of over 500 000 tonnes annually, or a consumption of 41 666 tonnes monthly.

“In future planning, this shift in food systems and consumption patterns should inform planning, and appropriate investment, especially in rice production which must be accelerated, as 99 per cent of the rice is imported.

“Potato is already classed as a strategic starch crop, although current food security assessments do not consider rice and potato as alternates, alternatives and substitutes to maize and traditional grains. Both potato seed and rice are rated for VAT, increasing the cost to consumers.”

After Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Government approved the removal of VAT on rice and potato seed.

Authorities are working on a rice policy to ensure the nation moves towards self-sufficiency in rice production.

Japanese New Rice For Africa (Nerica) expert Tatsushi Tsuboi was in the country last year and conducted a seminar with officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to lay the groundwork for large-scale rice production in Zimbabwe.

Nerica has been developed through crossing African rice species that are resistant to disease and drought and the Asian rice species with its high yield potential.

Production of this type of rice has been successful in West Africa and according to the Africa Rice Centre it has lifted eight million people out of poverty and food insecurity