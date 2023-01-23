Source: Zimbabwe records new 53 Covid-189 cases in 24 hours | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 53 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours with reports from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showing that the weekly average has risen to 105.

A majority of the new cases were recorded in Mashonaland East province.

The report shows that 729 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative to 6 593 829.

“During the same period, 327 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 959 396 while another 1 100 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 296 368.

As of Saturday, there were 24 hospitalized cases and of those, four are not vaccinated. Zimbabwe has so far recorded 261 606 Covid-19 cases including 254 951 recoveries and 5 652 deaths,” said the Ministry.