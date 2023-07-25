Source: Zimbabwe set to eliminate bilharzia | The Herald (Opinion)

A diagrammatic representation of the bilharzia lifecycle

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in SHAMVA

Zimbabwe is set to be the first country in the Sub-Saharan region to eliminate bilharzia (schistosomiasis) on the back of new strategies being implemented by Government to deal with the disease.

The Health and Child Care ministry, through the National Institute of Health Research today launched the Zimbabwe-China cooperation for bilharzia elimination pilot project in Shamva.

The pilot study is expected to assess the possible use of various new diagnostic tools for testing bilharzia in the communities where the disease is common.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Shamva, National Institute of Health Research Director Professor Nicholas Midzi said the proper implementation of Chinese strategies would push the country to the top.

“China was able to eliminate schistosomiasis in a period of 70 years. The country is set to become the first country to eliminate schistosomiasis if we implement these strategies from China,” he said.

The first pilot will be implemented in Shamva, the district with the highest burden of bilharzia in the country.