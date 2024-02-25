Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 24th February 2024 | The Zimbabwean

Another virtual Vigil today continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Our virtual Vigil activist today was Chido Makawa who kindly contributed to Vigil funds. She carried a placard showing her concern at the lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720315054574.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 2nd March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.

The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

