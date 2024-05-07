Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 4th May 2024 | The Zimbabwean

Another Vigil today continued our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Amid all the hype by Zimbabwe’s Finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, about Zimbabwe’s so-called ‘strongest economic growth within the region’, nothing but deprivation can be felt by the jobless millions who continue to suffer in abject poverty.

The standard of living for many continues to plummet, with the introduction of the new currency and the confusion that goes with it. It is no wonder that schools, government institutions, and most in the private sector continue to demand payment in US dollars.

The other day, the Army General, Vice President Chiwenga, ordered the arrest of all money changers in towns ostensibly for rigging the new currency. What Chiwenga needs to know is that it is the level of trust invested by the transacting public into a currency that either sustains or kills it and does not command monetary policies.

In the meantime, the Chinese continue to wreak havoc in the countryside, extracting whatever minerals of value they come across, damaging the environment with wanton recklessness, facilitating the passage of their loot out of the country through corruption and treating Zimbabweans like modern day slaves.

There have been what worrying movements, though, from the Western world, as they move towards prioritising trade apparently at the expense of human rights and democracy. It would appear that there’s now a scramble for Zimbabwe’s resources.

Only 3 days ago, the British ambassador to Zimbabwe stated that the UK was ‘keen on full normalisation of relations with Zimbabwe’ and that encouragement was being given to the UK banking sector to get involved so as to ‘propel trade’ and reduce any barriers. And the EU had a strong presence at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024, with more member states participating and more projects on show. It is reported that the EU / Zimbabwe trade volume is now approaching US$1 billion.

The Zimbabwe Vigil is alive to the need for Zimbabwe’s economic revival but believes that any progress made will not be felt by the majority of people if corruption is allowed to reign unchecked; if state sponsored human rights violations against perceived opponents to the military backed ZANUPF regime continue unabated; if the democratic space continue to shrink.

For this reason, the Western world is reminded to remain true to their values – democracy, rule of law, freedom of thought, assembly, and equal opportunities to all citizenry.

At a ROHR meeting held earlier in the day, it was resolved that the 2024 Sponsored 15-mile walk would be on 20 July and that the next ROHR General meeting would be on 1 June.

Thanks to those who came early today to help set up: Dickson Chikwizo, Simbarashe Jingo, Chido Makawa, Patricia Masamba, Kerina Paduze, and Ephraim Tapa They were joined by Blessing Harry, Jonathan Kariwo, Charity Mahuni and Philip Maponga,. At a meeting of our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe it was decided to make a new Vigil banner. A special thank you to those who contributed a new Vigil banner: Dickson, Blessing, Simbarashe, Jonathan, Chido, Philip and Ephraim. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720316726133/.

