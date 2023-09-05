Source: Zimbabwe Youth Council joins fight against drug abuse | The Herald (Local News)

Rejoice Makoni

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) has joined hands with other stakeholders in the fight against drug and substance abuse and early child marriages, an official has said.

Speaking at the just-ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Junior Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Tafara Mutiro, said tackling drug and substance abuse required a holistic approach.

“As the ZYC, we engage in multiple projects such as anti-drug and substance abuse and early child marriages awareness campaigns working hand in glove with the senior parliament with the ZYC acting as a bridge to curb insecurities faced by children,” he said.

“The awareness campaigns are meant to advocate against social ills that are killing the future of youths. So far, we have held anti early marriage campaigns and drug and substance abuse at Roosevelt and Highfield high schools.”

Junior Member of Parliament for Mbare Constituency, Guardian- angel Time, said they established a Child Protection Committee to help young people fight drug abuse.

“Mbare is considered as a belly of drug abuse because the cases are rampant in the area. We have established a CPC which looks into the mental health of children and we have a desk at Harare High School,” he said.

“Young people who need help on drug abuse can call 393, confidential, and get the much-needed help from our youth advocates and we also give them religious perspectives and things that they can bank on in an effort to stop drug and substance abuse.”

Cabinet adopted a National Plan of Action in May with key components including Law Enforcement Units specialising in drug and substance abuse response. Also the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Forensic Laboratories will be equipped by the end of the Second Quarter.

Cabinet also directed that seamless sub-national structures and family structures be established by the end of third quarter of 2023 to heighten the response to the drug and substance abuse fight.

Government availed $500 million under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund as part of efforts by the Second Republic to speed up high-impact activities in the fight against the drug menace.