Source: Zimbabwean driver's licenses are valid in the UK- Government | The Chronicle

Theodius Chinyanga

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

ZIMBABWEAN drivers can use their licences to drive on roads in Britain, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has confirmed.

In the meantime, the Government is in the process of engaging its British counterpart to forego requesting a Certificate of Competency upon request for a conversion of a driver’s licence.

The confirmation by the ministry comes following an increasing number of messages circulating on social media that holders of Zimbabwean driver’s licences are facing challenges in converting their licences to British driver’s licences.

In a statement responding to several inquiries from Zimbabwean driver’s licence holders, particularly on whether the British Government was still recognising the Zimbabwean driver’s licence, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Theodius Chinyanga said; “Yes, they do but there are unconfirmed reports that some Zimbabweans have been using fake metal driver’s licence and sadly end up being involved or causing road traffic accidents. This has led to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the United Kingdom to demand a Certificate of Competency upon request for conversion of the Zimbabwean licence to a British licence.”

A certificate of competency is a temporary licence valid for 30 days which is issued to drivers who have passed the practical test.

Engineer Chinyanga said the Ministry was in the process of engaging the DVLA so that it does not have to request a Certificate of Competency upon request for a conversion of a driver’s licence.