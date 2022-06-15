Source: Zimbabweans against ban on corporal punishment at schools | The Zimbabwean

The majority of Zimbabweans are opposed to the ban on corporal punishment at schools, a recent nationwide Afrobarometer study has shown.

Afrobarometer is a survey research network that provides data on Africans’ experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

A national partner in each country conducts the survey and in Zimbabwe, the Afrobarometer surveys are conducted by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI).

Corporal for children both at home and school was outlawed in Zimbabwe in 2017 after a parent approached the High Court and complained that her child in grade one had deep bruises after a beating by a teacher.

“Two in three citizens (66%) disapprove of a ban on corporal punishment in schools,” reads the report.

“Urban residents (74%) are more likely than their rural counterparts (61%) to disagree with a ban on corporal punishment in schools.”

Meanwhile, citizens are divided on the incentives for teachers.

“Zimbabweans are divided on whether to ban the payment of monetary and non-monetary incentives to teachers for extra lessons: 51% favour a ban on such payments, while 46% oppose such a ban,” says the report.

“Urban and rural residents differ sharply on this issue. In cities, 63% of respondents oppose banning incentive payments to teachers, while in rural areas, 60% favour such a ban.”