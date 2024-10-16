Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-Designate to Russia bids farewell to President Mnangagwa

Online writer

Harare, October 16, 2024 — Today, Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-designate to Russia, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

This meeting marks the culmination of Marongwe’s extensive diplomatic career and his upcoming assignment in Moscow.

Ambassador Marongwe has a rich history in Zimbabwean diplomacy, having served as the High Commissioner to Mozambique starting in early 1999. He later took on the role of Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002 and was appointed Ambassador to Kuwait in 2007. His experience also includes serving as the Director of Regional Cooperation and Continental Integration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

In 2019, Marongwe was appointed Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, a position he held until his retirement in 2022. He reflected on his new role: “The Ambassador must ensure good relations between the sending country and the receiving country. The Russian Federation is one of our strong allies in global affairs, so I feel honoured to be appointed to serve Zimbabwe as Ambassador.”

As Ambassador to Russia, Marongwe is expected to strengthen ties with one of Zimbabwe’s key allies, focusing on enhancing cooperation in various sectors.