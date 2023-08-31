Source: Zimbabwe’s Delusions | The Zimbabwean

Somehow, the government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana seems to believe that Zimbabwe is being judged harshly in comparison to other countries in the region when it comes to their recent elections. It is truly baffling to see such a statement being made, especially considering the overwhelming evidence of election irregularities and the lack of transparency that occurred during this supposedly democratic process.

If we are to take a contemplative and introspective approach to this situation, we must first acknowledge the absurdity of the claim being made. Comparing the elections in Zimbabwe to those of other countries in the region in the last five years is like comparing apples to oranges. Yes, it is true that Zimbabwe may have held elections, but the key question here is whether these elections were truly free and fair. The answer to that question is a resounding no.

One might argue that the government spokesperson’s statement is merely an attempt to deflect criticism and absolve themselves of any responsibility. After all, it is much easier to blame harsh judgment than to acknowledge and address the flaws within the electoral process. However, this level of denial is not only laughable but also incredibly concerning.

It is important to remember that the primary objective of any election is to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and that their votes are counted accurately. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case in Zimbabwe. Reports of voter intimidation, manipulation of the voter roll, and partisan interference have raised serious doubts about the legitimacy of the elections. These are not issues that can be brushed aside or dismissed as mere harsh judgment.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to see the government spokesperson implying that being judged harshly is some sort of injustice. If anything, Zimbabwe should be judged even more critically given its history of election irregularities and human rights abuses. It is important for any democratic society to hold its government accountable and demand transparency and fairness in the electoral process. This is not harsh judgement, but rather a necessary step towards ensuring a functioning democracy.

It is clear that the government in Zimbabwe is placing its own interests above the needs and desires of its citizens. The irony of the Nick’s statement becomes even more apparent when we consider the consequences of their actions. By denying the reality of the situation and deflecting blame, they are ultimately perpetuating a system that harms the very people they are supposed to serve. This is not the behavior of a responsible and accountable government but rather that of a narrow-minded and self-serving entity. It is crucial for the government in Zimbabwe to take a step back and truly reflect on their actions. Holding unfree and unfair elections is not something that can be excused or passed off as mere harsh judgement. It is a betrayal of the democratic principles that should guide any electoral process. It is time for the government to prioritize the needs and desires of its citizens over their own self-interests. Only then can Zimbabwe truly move towards a more equitable and just society.

Reference Tweet: “ZIMBABWE IS JUDGED HARSHLY

You can juxtapose Elections that took place in Zimbabwe on the 23rd of August to any that has taken place in the region in the last 5 years you will find out that we compare very favorably. We are just judged harshly. Chete.”

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |

Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher