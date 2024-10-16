Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information hosts stakeholder consultation on Media Practitioners Bill

Online Writer

HARARE, October 16, 2024 — The Ministry of Information today convened a Stakeholder Consultation on Co-Regulation as part of the ongoing discussions surrounding the Media Practitioners Bill.



The event aimed to gather diverse perspectives on the concept of co-regulation within the media sector, with participants seeking to find common ground.



The consultation follows the Cabinet’s approval of the Principles of the Media Practitioners Bill in April 2024.



This significant legislation aims to professionalise media practitioners, establish clear definitions for media roles, and ensure the independence and co-regulation of the media industry in Zimbabwe.



During the discussions, stakeholders emphasised the importance of fostering a regulatory framework that supports the growth and development of the media sector while upholding journalistic integrity and independence.

The Ministry’s initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing the professionalism of media practitioners and promoting a vibrant media landscape in the country.

As the consultation progresses, the Ministry aims to incorporate feedback from various stakeholders to ensure the Bill effectively addresses the needs and concerns of the media community in Zimbabwe.