Source: Zimpapers Launches Kwayedza Dzidza | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

Zimpapers group’s Kwayedza newspaper has launched a new title “Kwayedza Dzidza” which will solely publish educative content for schoolchildren.

In an interview, the public relations and communications manager Pauline Matanda said the new publication had been necessitated by public demand.

“We have listened to market demands, the market had been asking for a specialised newspaper focusing on education and as Zimpapers we thought we should start with Shona and that is why we have brought Kwayedza Dzidza on board,” she said.

“According to the statistics we are getting, children are struggling when it comes to local languages.”

Mrs Matanda called on Government and relevant stakeholders to support the initiative which would go a long way in educating school-going children.

“This paper will carry educational content only and we are encouraging all stakeholders in the sector to come on board and support this product, from school children, parents, teachers as well as schools,” she said. “The paper carries content for ECD up to A’ Level students.

“I am sure you are aware that parents and guardians have been struggling when it comes to assisting children with homework; there is this popular saying circulating on social media “Chimwe chichatiuraya takavarairwa ihomework” especially Shona. Kwayedza Dzidza is there to fill the gap.”