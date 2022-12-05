Source: ZimParks spokesperson duped $7 500 in botched maize deal | Herald (Crime)

Tinashe Farawo

Court Reporter

Steelingtag Investments director, Terrence Madiro, accused of duping Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo of US$7 500 in a botched joint partnership to buy and sell maize, was today issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court for trial.

Allegations are that sometime in July and August 2020, Farawo and his brother engaged Madiro to buy maize, grind it and resale it as maize meal.

According to the State, the terms of the agreement were that Farawo and his brother would pay a sum of US$7 500 as initial capital within a period of two weeks.

After the sale, Farawo and his brother would then retain their capital and share profit with Madiro at 50 percent for the initial six months.

Madiro allegedly received US$7 500 through World Remit but the deal never materialised.