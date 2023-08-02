Source: ZimParks suspends two over graft | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Two procurement staff have been suspended by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) as part of investigations into alleged flouting of procurement regulations involving thousands of US dollars.

The parastatal suspended procurement officer Edmund Chirongedzo, and procurement clerk Delia Mapuranga pending investigations.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the suspension of the two with effect from July 21 and said investigations were underway into allegations of procurement irregularities involving tampering with quotations in order to give advantage to certain suppliers among other malpractices.

He said the suspension is in line with Government’s drive to fight corruption within public entities.

ZimParks is responsible for conserving Zimbabwe’s wildlife and wilderness resources, in national parks, protected areas and on other State-owned land.