Source: Zimplats new investment to create 6 000 jobs | Sunday Mail

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Platinum mining giant Zimplats’ ongoing US$1,8 billion expansion drive is expected to create 6 000 new jobs during development of various projects meant to increase the mine’s production, a move that has excited communities located around the mine.

Presently, about 7 000 people are employed either permanently or under contract by the mining company, a subsidiary of mining conglomerate Implats.

Speaking during the commissioning of Zimplats’ third plant concentrator — developed as part of the company’s expansion drive — Implats’ board chairperson Ms Tandie Olaine said about 700 people were employed during development of the plant.

She said the company had initiated several corporate social responsibility projects to help local communities, which include establishing a cattle ranching project and supporting 22 companies under the Local Enterprise Development (LED), which are operating as suppliers or contractors for the platinum mining giant.

The US$133 million concentrator was commissioned on Wednesday last week by Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, who was representing President Mnangagwa. It processes platinum ore brought from the mine and removes most of the valuable mineral from the ore and discards most of the barren ore as tailings.

Traditional leaders from Mhondoro, Chegutu and Zvimba districts expressed satisfaction with Zimplats’ recent allocation of a five percent stake of the company to local communities.

Chief Ngezi Mupamombe, Senator Peter Pasipamire, said the stake given to the community dovetails with social development as espoused by the President.

“The move by Zimplats is a culmination of President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” he said.

“As chiefs, we want to applaud the President and we want to thank Zimplats for keeping its promise and giving back to the community.”

Chief Zvimba, Mr Stanley Mhondoro, said the mine’s expansion should match its corporate social responsibilities.