Source: Zimplow positioned to sustain growth | Herald (Business)

Business Reporter

DIVERSIFIED agro-concern, Zimplow Holdings says the business is

strategically positioned to sustain growth across all business units

supported by a firm order book and good leads in the construction and

mining industries as well as a positive rainfall forecast for the 2021/22

agricultural season.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed group manufactures and markets a

diverse range of products for the construction, infrastructure and

agricultural sectors in Zimbabwe. It also manufactures and distributes

metal fasteners for the mining, construction and agricultural sector, and

has interests in property management and leasing.

Its farming division consists of three business units; Mealiebrand, Farmec

and Afritrac and the mining and infrastructure division that manufactures

and distributes mining equipment, spare parts and related products through

four divisions; Barzem, CT Bolts and Farmec.

“The group managed to deliver a solid performance to achieve business

growth during the half-year period to June 30, 2021. Volumes across all

units were up against the prior year driving revenue growth by 67 percent

to $$1,66 billion in inflation-adjusted terms ahead of last year,” Mr

Godfrey Manhambara, the group’s chairman, said in a statement of the

financials.

Mr Manhambara said during the period under review, despite the lockdowns

exacerbated by the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic and

trading environment was generally stable driven by a good season in the

agricultural sector, firm global mineral pricing, drive towards

infrastructure projects and fair access to foreign currency.

In terms of operational review, Farmec continued its growth trajectory

with the revenue growing by 119 percent in real terms ahead of the prior

year being driven by the tractor and implements volumes which went up by

133 percent and 77 percent against the prior year respectively.

After-sales performance grew by 35 percent compared to the prior year and

the business unit achieved profitability growth of 92 percent in real

terms.

“The business continues to put effort into meeting the growing demand of

agricultural products following the 2020/21 agricultural season, which has

been very positive,” Mr Manhambara said.

Mealie Brand recorded volume growth in both local and export sales during

the period under review compared to the same period last year with local

and export implements volumes at 147 percent and 69 percent respectively

ahead of the prior year pushing revenue growth by 161 percent in real

terms against prior year.

“In terms of profitability, the unit witnessed a growth of 748 percent in

real terms.” Barzem managed to double volumes of earthmoving equipment

units sold to 14 compared to the prior year.

Parts revenue grew by 80 percent in real terms and service hours were 28

percent ahead of the prior year.

“Overall, the business units’ revenues went up by 116 percent in real

terms because of the drive towards performance by the Barzem team

supported by renewed customer belief in the CAT product solutions. The BU

achieved a profitability growth of 88 percent in real terms,” Mr

Manhambara said.

CT Bolts recorded a 61 percent growth in revenue in real terms ahead of

the prior year with the key driver coming from volume growth which went up

by 58 percent.

“The unit will continue to focus on realigning its distribution channels

and supply chain management,” Mr Manhambara said.

Powermec recorded a 7 percent drop in revenue performance as generator

units sold were 24 percent behind prior year.

Mr Manhambara said the improvement in after-sales performance by 11

percent compared to the previous year provided stability to the overall

performance for the unit despite the impact of Covid-19.

He said management is seized with the repositioning of the business unit

to reach new markets and customers.

This follows the group’s completion of acquisition of Scanlink (Private)

Limited and Tredcor Zimbabwe (Private) Limited as 100 percent subsidiaries

of Zimplow following the fulfillment of all conditions precedent in July

2021.

Mr Manhambara said the group is constantly evaluating its positioning in

the markets in order to maximise and deliver value to stakeholders.