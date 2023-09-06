Source: Zimra blitz on luxury assets begins | The Herald (Top Stories)

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) yesterday said it had begun a 30-day voluntary tax blitz targeting private jet and luxury vehicle owners.

In a notice, Zimra said persons who own houses, private jets and luxury vehicles worth over US$100k should declare to the tax collector to facilitate their payment of the requisite taxes.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) encourages all persons to review their business or personal affairs and make voluntary disclosures where there is any income omitted from tax returns submitted or where there are any tax obligations that the taxpayer may not have complied with.

The intention is to encourage voluntary compliance and business operations or social life to continue normally,” it said.

“Any persons in the following categories are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, any persons who have constructed houses that cost US$100 000 or more; Any persons who have traded or are trading in gold or other minerals; luxury vehicle owners worth US$150 000 or more); Owners of private jets or lessors of private jets; Middlemen or agents of goods manufactured in Zimbabwe; Transport operators and taxi operators ) Any persons or Companies who have constructed buildings with a value of US$100 000 or more.” – New Ziana.