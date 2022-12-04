Source: Zimra boosts manpower at ports of entry | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has beefed up its manpower at the country’s borders to ensure smooth movement of goods and people as the festive season beckons.

The Beitbridge Border Post is the busiest point of entry in the country which experiences witnesses a surge in both human and vehicular traffic during the festive season as Zimbabweans working in South Africa, commonly referred to as injiva, return home for the Christmas holiday.

Other border posts such as Victoria Falls, Plumtree and Chirundu also witness a surge in traffic during the festive season as they service tourists coming from various Southern African countries. Speaking to journalists last Thursday in Bulawayo, Zimra corporate affairs executive Mr Gladman Njanji said they were fully geared to render efficient service and handle the anticipated huge volumes of traffic at all ports of entry during the festive season.

“In terms of congestion, we have a team that will be deployed to assist and beef up those who are manning our borders that is Beitbridge, Plumtree and Victoria Falls among others. There will be additional members of staff who will be deployed to assist in terms of clearing all the visitors coming into our country and those in transit,” said Mr Njanji

With the upgrading of the Beitbridge Border Post, the flow of commercial traffic has improved with the number of trucks being handled increasing from around 600 to 900 daily.

“We are expecting smooth flow of travelling, clearing and services at our ports of entry. We are ready and we believe that as part of our mandate to facilitate travel and trade we have done our preparations well to ensure we deploy the right people at the right time and at the right places,” said Mr Njanji.

Meanwhile, the revenue authority has reported stimulated growth and development at all border post areas including in provincial towns where they have regional offices. It has also intensified the fight against corruption that has seen some of its staffers being fired.

“Currently, Zimra has over 3 000 members of staff drawn from all the provinces, making us one of the leading employers in the country. Our integrity and anti-corruption stance is non-negotiable as we thrive to sustain our standing as a credible revenue administration. Sadly, over the years, Zimra had to part ways with some of the members of staff whose behaviours were not consistent with our ethics and values,” said Mr Njanji.

He said the authority has put in place various measures to fight corruption.

“My organisation has put in place several measures to fight corruption, which include the whistle-blower facility, anti-corruption hotline, as well as disciplining members of staff in accordance with the laws of the land and the Authority’s Code of Conduct.

“Asset declarations and lifestyle audits are also used to identify any cases of unjust enrichment, as a way of curbing corruption. Currently we are running a campaign called #I am for zero – a campaign where we are engaging with our stakeholders as we fight against corruption,” said Mr Njanji.

Zimra was established in September 2001. In the last 21 years it has reconfigured the taxation and customs terrain resulting in efficient and effective revenue collection for the Government. -@nyeve14