Source: Zimra fights to limit Covid-19 exposure | Herald (Business)

Enacy Mapakame

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) steps up effort at the country’s ports of entry and its offices to limit exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part of the initiatives include de-congesting the border posts. In this case, travellers importing dutiable goods must pre-clear and pre-pay before arriving at the border in order to reduce crowding and the time spent at border posts.

“ZIMRA continues to fulfil its mandate in the provision of essential services, while taking the necessary preventative steps, as guided by World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The Revenue Authority is mindful that due to the unique nature of our services and the location of our offices and stations, there is a continued need for diligence and vigilance in the observation and practice of procedures that reduce exposure to Covid-19,” said the authority.

According to the authority, all employees suspected of having been exposed to Covid-19 have undergone testing as well as contact tracing as per guidelines from WHO and Ministry of Health and Childcare.

ZIMRA has also indicated results of the Covid-19 tests for its employees will remain private and confidential.

“ZIMRA is not in a position to issue out the names of people who might or might not have tested positive for Covid-19 as this goes against its ethical position on the confidentiality of an individual’s health status.

“Furthermore, it is the Ministry of Health and Childcare sole mandate to issue statements and statistics pertaining to Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe,” said ZIMRA.

Currently, measures put in place at the authority’s offices, border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to Covid-19 include testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases, immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices both inland and border stations that might be at risk.

Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities, while the authority also maintain critical skeleton staff at its offices — whenever it is practical.

This is in addition to providing staff with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers while also making use of digital platforms for services.