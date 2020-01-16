Source: Zimra pounces on Ginimbi’s vintage car | Newsday (News)

BY CHARLES LAITON

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has pounced on socialite businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi and seized his US$200 000 Bentley Continental GT motor vehicle after it emerged that its import duty was irregular.

This came to light after Kadungure filed the application after Zimra officials accompanied by police officers from the Vehicle Theft Squad besieged his Domboshava residence on January 11 and informed him that they had instructions to seize the vehicle as it had not paid the requisite customs duty and value-added tax (VAT).

“In the interim, I seek an interdict prohibiting the first respondent (Zimra) and her officers from seizing or embargoing my vehicle on the basis that the duty paid was insufficient without first seeking an order from this court to that effect,” Kadungure said in his founding affidavit.

Kadungure is also challenging the constitutionality of section 192 of the Customs and Excise Act, arguing it was being used by Zimra to infringe his rights as provided in sections 68 and 71 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“Section 192 is unconstitutional to the extent that it allows the first respondent (Zimra) and her officers to take administrative action against me without regard to my rights to fair administrative action in terms of section 68 of the Constitution as expanded by the Administrative Justice Act,” he said.

Kadungure, who is also suing Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, is also challenging the constitutionality of section 196 of the same Act that prohibits any civil proceedings to be taken against Zimra without giving six months’ notice in terms of the State Liabilities Act.

Kadungure claimed that he purchased the vehicle from LSM Distributors, a South African company and took delivery of it on or around January 5, 2019 through his courier and clearing agents.

“Having purchased the vehicle and paid for it in full, I caused it to be imported into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post. I attach relevant documents from the cargo carrier and from South African authorities pertaining to the clearing and movement of the vehicle… as the vehicle had been in a South African bonded warehouse, it had to be cleared by the South African authorities…”

“At the border, I appeared personally and filled in Form No 52A which is a customs duty declaration form … I declared that the vehicle ought to be assessed duty on its purchase price mentioned above. “The customs officers responsible inspected the vehicle and they assessed duty in terms of that figure and an invoice for customs duty and VAT was issued.”

The matter is set to be heard on Friday this week.

