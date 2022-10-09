Source: Zimra to engage tourism players | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is set to convene a breakfast meeting with tourism players in Bulawayo on the sidelines of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

The engagement meeting is set to be held on Friday and among other issues it is aimed at deducing tax regulation matters as well discussing modalities of doing business in the tourism sector.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo takes place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday and will be the first in-person meeting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) which has partnered with Zimra said: “The breakfast meeting will shed light on charges on imported tourism goods, customs clearance procedures, traveller’s rebates and suspension of duty on specified new buses imported by tour operators.”

A tour operator means a person or organisation registered with ZTA and the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) for a period of not less than two years or as approved by the minister.

ZTA said companies attending the meeting include Falcon Air, Concept Car Rental, CAAZ, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, Villa Gianni among others.

“The guest of honour will be the Zimra commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa. At least 200 delegates are expected to attend the breakfast meeting.

“The platform will also offer tourism players an opportunity to discuss challenges being faced in the industry,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, a UK-based sports organisation, Africa Sports Legacy, is scheduled to grace this year’s edition of the Expo which will this year feature a Sports Tourism conference on Thursday.

ASL founder and world athletics elite coach, Stanley Madiri will deliver a keynote address as sports tourism discourse continues to grow in scope.

The ZTA and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee have already partnered with the ASL as they bid to promote sports tourism in this country going forward.

In a statement, the ASL said they were geared to take part at the expo.

“The ZTA has teamed-up with Africa Sports Legacy (ASL), a UK-based entity leading the charge re-imagining how the business of sport is understood and executed in the Sports tourism and allied sectors.

“Despite sport being a proven force, which provides opportunities for economic development of individuals, communities and a nation at large, Zimbabwe’s own potential is arguably yet to be realised,” read the statement.

ZTA will also host a Tourism Investment Forum on the sidelines of the Expo on 14 October running under the theme: “Thinking Investment — Explore Zimbabwe Tourism Opportunities”.

ZTA chief executive officer (CEO), Ms Winnie Muchanyuka outlined the Investment Forum’s objectives: “Our objectives include unpacking tourism investment opportunities and exploring new frontiers such as medical tourism in the country. We are creating a platform for networking and engagement where promoters link with developers, financiers and operators,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

“The forum shall be delivered through thematic presentations and panel discussions, projects profiling exhibitions and B2B/ G2B network meetings,” she added.

The thematic areas to be covered are Policy Perspective — the Investment Climate in Zimbabwe, Tourism Investment Opportunities across the ten provinces, Tourism Infrastructure and Finance and Investor Lenses.

“We looking forward to participation from all players within the sector, including but not limited to Government, Agencies, Local Authorities, Operators, Developers, Investors, Zimbabwe, Financiers and Cooperating partners,” she said.

Wrapping up the Expo on Saturday will be the Sanganai Family Music Festival that will feature a number of renowned artistes local and from outside the country.

Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo is a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is expected to help reposition destination Zimbabwe onto the world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give the country the requisite receipts for the tourism sector.