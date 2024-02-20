Zimsec November 2022 and June 2023 examinations: certificates ready for collection

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

CANDIDATES who sat for the November 2022 and June 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) public examinations can collect their certificates at their respective examination centres.

In a statement, Zimsec revealed that the certificates were dispatched to the schools in August and December last year.

‘Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates for November 2022 were released and sent to provinces in August 2023. June 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level certificates were released in December 2023. Contact your school/ centre to collect your certificates,” reads the statement.

Before issuing certificates, Zimsec releases result slips which ex-candidates can use to mainly apply for Advanced Level for those who would have sat for Ordinary Level examinations.

On the other hand, Advanced level candidates may use the result slip to apply for places in universities and polytechnic colleges.