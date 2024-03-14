Source: ZIMSEC opens local currency exam payments | The Herald (Local News)

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that those who wish to pay examination fees in local currency can now do so.

The grace period will run from March 13 to March 20, at the prevailing interbank rate.

In a public notice today, ZIMSEC said the interbank rate that was prevailing on March 13, of $17 558 to US$1 would be used to allow for a uniform registration fee during the open period.

“Parents/ Guardians who wish to pay registration fees in Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) are able to do so during the window of 13 March to 20 March 2024.

“The interbank rate of 13 March 2024 will be used during this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee. The exchange rate to be applied for payments is ZWL17 558 to 1 USD,” said the public notice.