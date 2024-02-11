Source: Zimsec sets 2024 examination fees | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees with the Government saying it will pay 55 percent of the total cost for all learners in public schools.

However, the subsidy applies to a maximum of seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills. In Finance Circular One of 2024, Ms Zipora Muzenda, director finance at Zimsec announced the fees.

“Following the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, please be advised that the Government will be subsidising the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees. In 2024, full cost of the examinations for Ordinary and Advanced Level will be US$24 and US$48,00 per subject respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will pay 45 percent of the examination fees per subject and the Government will pay 55 percent of the examination fees,” said Ms Muzenda in a statement.

Students who wish to go above the stipulated subjects under the subsidy will have to pay for the extra subjects in full. Zimsec said after the subsidy, O-level candidates in public schools will pay USD$11 per subject, while candidates in private schools and colleges will pay US$24 per subject while extra-territorial candidates will pay US$56,00. Additional fees for O-level practical subjects have been pegged at US$11 for candidates in public schools while those in private schools and colleges will pay US$24.

Ms Muzenda also noted that any candidate who would like to change a subject they registered for earlier will pay an additional US$11 for O-level, while adding a new subject will attract a fine of US$29. Late entries will attract US$48 per subject and additional fees were charged at US$48 for Physical Education, Building Technology and Design, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design and Theatre Arts. A centre penalty for late submission of entries will attract a US$100 fine.

Additional fees for the following Advanced Level practical subjects have been pegged at US$96; Theatre Arts, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays and Sports Science and Technology. The centre penalty for late submission of entries is US$150. The circular also highlighted that no individual candidate will be allowed to make their deposit into the Zimsec account.

“Following the announcement of examination fees in USD with an option to be paid in both foreign and local currency, please be advised that parents and guardians who wish to pay examination fees in local currency should pay to their centres during the following periods: 2024 June Examination fees payment in ZWL to be made during the period 13 March and 20 March 2024 at the prevailing rate of the 13th March 2024, which will be communicated to all centres.

“The closing date for payments and submission of proof of payments accompanied by entries for the June examinations is 20 March 2024.” The fees remained unchanged from last year. — @NyembeziMu