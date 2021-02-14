Source: Zimstat begins field mapping for census | Sunday Mail

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Sunday Mail Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has begun field mapping and household listing work that involves partitioning the country into unique enumeration areas in preparation for commencement of the national population and housing census in August.

ZimStat has deployed teams of enumerators to gather data on population size, geographical location and housing stock.

In a statement, ZimStat Director General Mr Taguma Mahonde said the enumerators will observe Covid-19 prevention protocols when visiting households.

The information collected will be confidential and will only be used for statistical purposes, he said.

“Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) would like to advise members of the public that the institution is currently undertaking a field mapping and household listing exercise across the country, in preparation of the 2021 population and housing census,” said Mr Mahonde.

“The exercise aims to subdivide the country into unique enumeration areas from which enumerators will be assigned to work from during the actual census count in August 2021.

“It will provide information on population size, its geographical location, housing stock and the sampling frame, in advance of the census enumeration.

The enumerators will collect data that includes the name of head of household, number of persons in the household, number of male and females in the household, agriculture status of the household, home address and contact details.

“Our enumerators will be moving from one household to the other and will be identified with Government and Covid-19 essential services identity cards together with any one of the following: branded hats/cap, t-shirt or work suit.

“In observing the Covid-19 WHO health guidelines, the enumerators will be putting on face masks and will also have with them hand sanitisers.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census requires US$97 million, with some of the money going towards procurement of personal protective equipment for enumerators.

Treasury allocated $3,8 billion to ZimStat for the census.