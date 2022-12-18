Source: Zimtrade accelerates NDS1 agenda | Sunday Mail

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, is accelerating the devolution agenda and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) by supporting rural communities undertaking self-help empowerment to produce export-oriented products.

Zimbabwe, led by President Mnangagwa, is seeking to attain an upper middle-income economy status by 2030 and in sync with this vision, the President has declared that no one and no place must be left behind as the country is transformed.

Therefore, the devolution concept, which is a Constitutional provision actualised by the Second Republic that came into power in November 2017, has helped ensure equitable distribution of the national cake across the country.

According to NDS 1, the Government’s economic blueprint running between 2021 and 2025, devolution is one of the values espoused in Vision 2030.

The economic development programme, which will be replaced by NDS 2, is hinged on growing and stabilising the economy, among other fundamentals, by fostering an export-led economy.

It is against this background that ZimTrade is propping up NDS 1 and the devolution agenda by ensuring that rural communities involved in different self-help projects are supported by capacitating them to produce export-oriented products using local resources.

During a recent tour of Buhera, Masvingo and Mashava, this paper observed that ZimTrade was supporting some of the empowerment projects under the cluster initiative being rolled out countrywide to make it easy for the agency to undertake its mandate in facilitating growth of exports.

In ward 21, Buhera district, this paper toured a weaving project by the Makonde Art and Craft Association, which comprises 100 entrepreneurs, mostly elderly women, who are into basketry and pottery.

The association’s facilitator Mrs Irene Mutsindikwa said: “As their facilitator, I am assisting them on how to produce quality products that are export-oriented; we are working as clusters so that we have sufficient raw materials and be able to produce and supply the market.

“With the support that we have received from ZimTrade, we are looking at exporting to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Germany.

“As we speak, we also have orders destined for the Rwanda market, and we are very grateful to ZimTrade for the support rendered. Our members are really earning a living out of weaving and selling to the local and foreign markets.”

In separate interviews, some of the association’s members said their lives were being transformed through the economic empowerment policies the Second Republic had adopted, and the support from Government agencies such as ZimTrade.

“We are really appreciative of the Government’s policies such as devolution, which advocates efficient use of local resources to benefit the locals. As an association, we are thankful to ZimTrade, which has also chipped in to source markets for us. Such a gesture will go a long way in empowering and transforming our lives if we produce for export,” said Mrs Ronica Gwenukwenu.

Another member, Mrs Letwin Muchini, said: “So far, I have managed to drill a borehole and repair it. It is benefitting the villagers here, who come to fetch water at my homestead.

“Apart from that, I am also able to pay school fees for my grandchildren, as well as construct a blair toilet and plaster my house. Some of our association’s members are now able to send their children to boarding schools,” she said, urging people not to sit on their laurels.

With the assistance of civic organisations such as Strengthening Competitiveness and Potential for Export for Inclusive Value Chains (SCOPE4IVC), the export promotion agency has managed to develop and enhance chilli and bambara nuts (nyimo/indlubu) for export to European countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

A total of 20 farmers from Zarukai, Chivi South, have scored a first in Masvingo province by producing bambara nuts and chillies, transforming their lives, anchored in favourable prices of the crops on the export market.

According to Trade Map, the global import bill for bambara nuts in 2020 stood at US$1,7 million.

Zimbabwe, therefore, has great potential to supply the world market on account of the comparative advantage the country has, given the good soils for agriculture and favourable climatic conditions.

Zarukai Group chairperson and lead farmer Mrs Thandiwe Chitanga, whose organisation falls under the Bambara Nuts Association of Zimbabwe, said:

“Through the support that we have received from ZimTrade and SCOPE4IVC, we have been able to secure an export permit issued by Global Gap, without which one cannot export to Europe.

“With that export certification, we are looking forward to expanding our production as the market is abundant.”

Mashava Arts Centre Association chairman Mr Blessing Magura expressed pleasure in efforts by the Government and ZimTrade to establish export clusters, saying this will go a long way in unlocking their potential in the export market.

ZimTrade spokesperson Mr Danai Majaha said his organisation falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, and has the mandate to energise Zimbabwe’s exports by facilitating and creating export opportunities.

“Our mandate is to energise Zimbabwe export to create opportunities for exporting and we link local companies with export markets. We create a platform where local companies also go and exhibit their products in foreign land.

“As an agency, we provide local companies with export market information, export development, export promotion and advocacy.

“I think you also understand the Government’s devolution agenda that spells out the need to grow exports at district level, so, in order for us to do that, as ZimTrade, we are establishing what are called export clusters. Here in Mashava, an arts and craft cluster will be established soon,” he said.

ZimTrade is seeking to grow the country’s exports from US$7 billion next year to US$14 billion by 2030, as espoused in NDS 1.