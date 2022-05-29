Source: Zimtrade boost for Zumbani skincare producer | Sunday News (Business)

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO-based entrepreneur who uses zumbani/umsuzwane to produce skincare products has been nominated to be part of ZimTrade’s Eagle’s Nest Export Incubation Programme aimed at empowering youth entrepreneurs to gain access to international export markets.

Ms Princess Siziba, who is also a novelist and publisher, in December last year embarked on a project where she used the indigenous plant to produce skincare products, which include soaps, toners, face masks under the production name Indalo, a Ndebele word for natural creation.

Umsuzwane or zumbani, is an indigenous plant scientifically known as Lippia javanica which grows in many parts of Zimbabwe. Since the advent of Covid-19 it has been broadly known for its scientific contents believed to help in the treatment of the virus.

In an interview, Ms Siziba said she was excited and motivated by the nomination and that tapping into the international export market was a dream come true as an entrepreneur.

“As the first skincare brand of its kind to emerge from Zimbabwe it is my desire to see my brand take up space on the global market.

We have amazing ingredients such as zumbani tea that is native to Zimbabwe and it is about time that the world knew how rich our country is in organic resources.

We also have science backing us which makes our key ingredient that much more credible,” she said.

Ms Siziba said being a part of the incubation programme will give youthful entrepreneurs a chance to engage with the international export market through guidance and leadership from ZimTrade.

“I feel so thankful that out of the whole of Zimbabwe I am part of the chosen few to be a part of this training and competition.

The ZimTrade Eagle’s Nest export incubation programme is an initiative that assists businesses become export ready.

This export development entails international market linkages, facilitation of international trade fairs, as well as training and mentorship.

“To prepare for the competition I am refining my business plan and working on my pitching skills.

I am also cultivating and perfecting my unique selling proposition (USP) as it is what will differentiate me from my competitors.

Watching business related YouTube videos will also help me sharpen my business acumen and insight,” she said.

The Cowdray Park-based single mum and entrepreneur said she was confident that her products would be a hit in the international market.

“With regard to my fellow competitors l feel my brand and initiative are innovative enough to be able to stand strong against them and withstand the international market.

The export programme will help me amass great knowledge on how exportation works as well as provide rare opportunities and links to the international market.

I see my brand tapping into the global market more efficiently because of this training,” she said.

In an interview, the Youth Export Incubation programme representative, Ms Jacky Nyathi, said the main idea behind the initiative was to inculcate an export culture amongst the youth in Zimbabwe and to have youths contribute to the country’s export earnings.

“In terms of the focus sectors, it’s looking at the value addition and horticultural production.

I am sure we will have more youths excited in this initiative.

SMEs will receive training in the following, Marketing and Branding for International Competitiveness, Export Packaging Training, Quality Management, Financial Management and Intellectual Property Management.

The programme will also make contents of a television reality show with the objective to showcase the ingenuity of young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs to the world,” she said.

At the end of the competition the winner of Eagle’s Nest programme will get a chance to receive support from ZimTrade to attend trade fairs in ideal markets specific to their products and a six-month expert intervention from Programma Uitzending Managers (PUM) and Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES) organisations to ensure their businesses scale up and improve the product competitiveness on the export markets.