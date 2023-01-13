Source: ZimTrade disassociates itself from fake social media accounts | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

ZIMTRADE has disassociated itself from circulating fake social media accounts generated by individuals who are impersonating the national trade promotion organisation’s officials.

In a statement, ZimTrade the organisation said: “ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion agency of Zimbabwe, has noted with concern the fake social media groups and communities, some using the name “ZimTrade Investments”, as well as the ZimTrade name and logo.”

ZimTrade said the media groups are being managed and their content being circulated by persons using the following numbers: – (+234 803 236 9061), (+27 81 445 8706), (+44 7418 362595), (+1 (573) 518-5091).

“These individuals are impersonating ZimTrade officials and masquerading as an investment firm, encouraging businesses and individuals to join a bogus WhatsApp group and follow an unreliable link to join the fake investment firm.”

The agency urged members of the public to ignore the messages as there is a high risk that they are generated by conmen and are likely to target people for their hard-earned money.

ZimTrade is working with authorities to establish the identities behind the bogus individuals, and strongly advised members of the public to report any direct contact. “ZimTrade continues to support its stakeholders in its mandate to energise Zimbabwe’s export growth.”