ZimTrade rallies local companies for Malawi Solo Exhibition

Mr Majuru

Prosper Ndlovu

THE country's trade promotion and development agency, ZimTrade, will lead a delegation of local companies to Lilongwe, Malawi, next week where Zimbabwe will showcase its products during a solo exhibition.

Strict Covid-19 prevention measures will be observed during the event, scheduled to take place between 12 to 14 July under the theme "Promoting Trade Partnerships."

"The event will improve engagements between companies in the two countries where local companies will meet buyers of products and services, as well as suppliers of raw materials," ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said.

"Participating companies will be drawn from drawn from fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs and implements, household and office furniture, and building and construction sectors."

According to ZimTrade, about 30 Zimbabwean companies are expected to take part in the first ever export promotion event to Lilongwe, which is being coordinated in conjunction with the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre and the Zimbabwean Embassy in Malawi.

A solo exhibition is a trade promotion event where Zimbabwean companies are the only ones exhibiting in a target market.

"So, the attention will be on Zimbabwe, which improves the quality of engagements between local exporters and buyers in the markets," said Mr Majuru.

