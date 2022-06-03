Source: ZimTrade seeks export markets for Buhera villagers | Herald (Business)

ZimTrade’s initiative is also in line with the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which seeks to chart a new transformative and inclusive development agenda and recognises that every Zimbabwe has an important role to play towards achieving an upper middle-in-come society by 2030.

Enacy Mapakame-Business Reporter

Villagers, including women and youths in Buhera, Manicaland Province, have received a shot in the arm after national trade promotion and development body, ZimTrade, launched a programme to assist farmers secure export opportunities for their art and craft products.

Exports are generally identified as key enablers for economic transformation, especially now that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is operational.

Bordered by Chikomba, Wedza, Mutare and Chimanimani districts, Buhera’s local economy depends mainly on farming with main crops being maize, millet, round nuts and groundnuts.

This is in addition to basket weaving, which to the Buhera communities is not just an art, but a source of income for many families.

Now the national trade body is moving to capacitate the local communities by identifying export markets for them as part of efforts to boost export earnings while enabling the villagers to live sustainably.

Already, basket weaving has improved the livelihoods of most families in the area as it has become an important source of income.

Over the years, the weavers have built their capacity to produce the baskets that can compete on international markets such as the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe, as well as Asian markets such as China and Japan.

“In rural communities such as Buhera, there is a need to focus on products that are currently in production as these are easy to boost production to meet international requirements.

“To develop export capacities, ZimTrade is currently working with partners to strengthen competencies that will make it easy for communities and businesses in Buhera to produce basket products that meet global expectations,” said ZimTrade in their May Newsletter.

With the country pushing for an export driven economy, ZimTrade noted the role of all citizens in helping the country source foreign currency.

“Growing exports will require the integration of all stakeholders, including rural communities, communal farmers, small-holder farmers, micro and small businesses as well as having special focus on efforts to uplift women and youths to uplift the communities.

“As the country is moving toward export product diversification, basketry is emerging as one of the key options for the communities in and around Buhera, that will help integrate them in mainstream export business,” said ZimTrade.

For villagers in Buhera, their baskets’ uniqueness resembles the ancient weaving tradition by women, hand woven using reed – a locally sourced raw material.

Being handmade by different weavers, the products exhibit some uniqueness in terms of size, shape and pattern among others.

Traditionally, the baskets were used to store and carry mealie meal, beer, and grains with cow-dung used to make them waterproof.

Under this initiative, ZimTrade is working with Self Help Development Fund (SHDF) and experts from Germany to provide technical expertise to the basket weavers taking into consideration quality controls and export readiness.

Said ZimTrade: “The main objective of the intervention is to assist the weavers improve on the environmental sustainability of the raw material base used in weaving and to improve on the quality of their offerings

“The capacity building interventions will focus on areas such as standardisation and export marketing.”

As part of its Marketing and Branding for International Competitiveness training programME, ZimTrade will also assist Buhera weavers to create digital platforms that will make it easy to market their products to global consumers.