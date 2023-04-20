Source: Zinara engages road authorities | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Nqobile Tshili

nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) is conducting a two-day workshop with road authorities from across the country to strategise on road rehabilitation works.

The meeting is being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre or Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

Zinara collects levies and funds roads authorities to enable rehabilitation of the country’s roads.

Most of the roads are in a bad state, pothole filled and were worsened by heavy rains received in the 2022/23 season.

Officials from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development including permanent secretary Engineer Theodious Chinyanga are in attendance among other senior officials.

Other participants include District Development Fund, urban and rural councils.

The workshop is about engaging stakeholders on the state of the country’s roads and what needs to be done to fix them.

It comes during the final year of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation 2 Programme that the Government is implementing.

The programme started in 2021 and is expected to end this year in December.

To set the tone on accountability issues, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is also in attendance to clear the air on issues that affect procurement. – @nqotshili