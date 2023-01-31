Source: ZIPEDRA vows to win more votes for Zanu PF | The Herald (Local News)

Victor Maphosa Mash East Bureau

ZIMBABWE Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZIPEDRA) Mashonaland East Province chapter will play its part to help Zanu PF realise 5 million votes ahead of this year’s elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of elections for the affiliate’s provincial structures held in Marondera over the weekend, ZIPEDRA Mashonaland East Provincial chairman Cde Taurai Jasper Ndekwere said it is their organisation’s duty to ensure Zanu PF remains in power.

“It is the only party that brought independence to this country. We are going to do an intensive mobilisation with elections in mind. We are starting in our families as ex-detainees. We want our children to register to vote and support the ruling party.

“We will also proceed to communities and carry out a mobilisation drive as an organisation with members who are well aware of how this country came to be what it is today. We know how this independence was brought about so our children should also know. We need to ensure the ruling party wins and remains in power.”

ZIPEDRA provincial commissar Mrs Hilda Chitida said every Zimbabwean has a duty to defend the revolution.

“First we educate our children and families about the goodness of Zanu PF and urge them to vote for the revolutionary party come general elections. We have no doubt that our children, grandchildren and even our in-laws will vote for Zanu PF.”

Mrs Betty Albetina Jakarasi called for people to register to vote and ensure the ruling party wins.

“We are urging each other as ZIPEDRA to encourage our children to register to vote and ensure a landslide victory for our President and the ruling party. We do not just encourage them to register to vote, we also appeal to them to go and cast their vote when the time comes.

“We are supposed to ensure the 5 million votes target is achieved. Actually, that target should be surpassed if we work as a united front,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the national chairman of ZIPEDRA Children’s Trust Cde Lovemore Chikukwa said as children they are there to work in support of the ruling party and ensure its victory.

“Zanu PF is a people’s party that is democratic, hence we are in total support of the ruling party. We are here as children to give support to the ZIPEDRA provincial election process. As children, we will keep on supporting our party, we want to ensure that President Mnangagwa wins the elections resoundingly.

“Five million votes or more is achievable if we all work together as we mobilise our votes.”