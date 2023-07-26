Source: ZLHR rescues beleaguered villagers as court stops illegal Chinese mining operations | The Zimbabwean

A ZIMBABWEAN court on Wednesday 26 July 2023 stopped Labenmon

Investments, a Chinese mining company, from conducting illegal mining

operations on ancestral land belonging to some Mutoko villagers in

Mashonaland East province, following an outcry by the dwellers.

The villagers led by George Makanjera and Judgmore Chibanda filed an

urgent chamber application on 30 June 2023 at Mutoko Magistrates

Court, seeking an order to interdict the Chinese mining company from

prospecting, conducting exploration or any form of mining activity in

four villages in Mutoko namely Moyosvi, Chibanda, Gumbeze and Kadore.

The villagers, who were represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and

Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, also asked the

court to order Labenmon Investments to remove some pegs which it had

installed in the four villages within 24 hours. Apart from Labenmon

Investments, the villagers also listed Mines and Mining Development

Minister Hon. Winston Chitando, Environmental Management Agency and

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency as respondents.

The villagers resorted to taking legal action against Labenmon

Investments after the Chinese mining company installed some pegs on

about 150 hectares of land covering grazing pastures, cultivation and

places of traditional and cultural significance in the four villages.

At one time, the mining company was fined a beast of cattle by a local

traditional leader for visiting and pegging the sacred areas without

notifying him or obtaining his approval.

Despite not holding the required paperwork, Labenmon Investments,

proceeded to bulldoze its way into the area to begin operations that

were threatening the livelihoods of dozens of families.

Chinopfukutwa and Kabaya protested in court that some Labenmon

Investments employees had in May 2023 camped on the villagers’ land

and had told them that they wanted to drill boreholes and inspect

their pegs as they had invested in purchasing the mining claims to

mine in the villages.

However, the villagers challenged them to produce documentation to

prove their claims and this exposed the illegalities behind the mining

scheme as the company’s representatives produced a copy of a

certificate of registration after transfer of mining claims in respect

of claims named Mudzonga located some 3.5 kilometres east of

Bandamakara School, a Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA)

licence issued on 27 February 2023 and a map for the mining project in

Mudzonga.

They also produced correspondence from the Environmental Management

Agency dated 13 May 2023, in which the company was advised to carry

out a full Environmental Impact Assessment.

On Wednesday 26 July 2023, Mutoko Senior Magistrate Terrence Mashaire

brought relief to the Mutoko villagers after ordering Labenmon

Investments not to prospect, conduct exploration or any form of mining

activity in the entirety of Moyosvi, Chibanda, Gumbeze and Kadore

villages without following due process and the law.

Magistrate Mashaire ordered Labenmon Investments to remove its pegs

installed around Moyosvi, Chibanda, Gumbeze and Kadore villages within

24 hours and also ruled that in the event that the Chinese mining

company does not comply with his order of removing pegs in the

villagers’ land, the Messenger of Court would be authorised to remove

the pegs from their fields.

Magistrate Mashaire noted that the villagers took action upon

realising that their environment was being threatened and said they

have a constitutional right to enjoy use of their property and defend

it against invasion as Labenmon Investments’ presence on their land is

inconsistent with the law.

The Magistrate ruled that the Chinese mining company had not been

certified or authorised to carryout mining operations in the four

villages and said for Labenmon Investments to want to carry out mining

activities without obtaining the relevant approvals and without

consulting the villagers would be a violation of Zimbabwean laws

governing the protection of the environment together with people

residing in the four villages.