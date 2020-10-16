Source: ZMC Bill sails through | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Ziyambi

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill is now headed for Senate after it sailed through the National Assembly with amendments.

The Bill is one of the three legal instruments that seek to repeal the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) as the Second Republic continues in its expansive agenda of reform.

It is also part of Government’s broader objective to align laws with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Another law is Freedom of Information Act, which was in June this year, signed into law by President Mnangagwa. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi steered the ZMC Bill in the National Assembly on Tuesday, which saw it being read for the third time, signalling its passage.

This means that it will now be tabled before Senate next week, when it resumes sitting. During debate last week, Minister Ziyambi withdrew a clause in the Bill that deals with regulation of the media profession, a code of conduct and ethics, and other disciplinary issues, saying it was more appropriate to have a separate comprehensive legal framework to deal with these issues.