ZMC employee granted $10 000 bail in case involving journo Moyo

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BULAWAYO High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese on Friday granted Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) employee Thabang Manhika

$10 000 bail in a case in which he is being charged alongside New York Times (NYT) correspondent Jeffrey Moyo for allegedly processing fake accreditation cards for two foreign journalists.

Moyo was released nearly three weeks ago on $5 000 bail after spending 21 days in remand prison.

Manhika is alleged to have facilitated the fraudulent clearance of two South Africa-based NYT journalists, who came into the country about two months ago for a week-long assignment, but were deported soon after their

arrival.

Justice Makonese ordered Manhika, who has been at Grey Remand Prison in Bulawayo for over a month now, to reside at his Waterfalls address in Harare and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Manhika was also ordered to report at Waterfalls Police Station once every first Friday of the month between 6am and 6pm.

He was represented by Lison Ncube, while the State was represented by Kudakwashe Jaravaza.

